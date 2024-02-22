For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The family of former Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor has thanked fans for the “outpouring of love and celebration” following his death, aged 44.

Windsor joined BBC’s dance competition show in 2010, and participated in four series up until 2013. He was forced to step down after being left paralysed for four days due to a slipped disc.

Windsor’s celebrity partners during his time on the show included Patsy Kensit, former EastEnders star Anita Dobson, Lisa Riley and Dragon’s Den tycoon Deborah Meaden.

Tributes have flooded in for Windsor since news of his death broke on Tuesday (20 February).

However, his family have asked for “constant” speculation over his death to stop.

“We would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and celebration of our beloved Robin,” a statement from the family read.

“While we understand that there is a huge public and media interest around his passing, we as a family need time to process our shock and grief.

“We ask for the needs of our family and friends to be taken into consideration and for our privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

“We would ask that the constant media speculation stop.”

Susanna Reid and Robin Windsor performing on Strictly Come Dancing for Children in Need (Guy Levy/BBC/PA) (PA Media)

The family added they will issue another statement in due course when they are ready to give further information.

Windsor also danced with DJ Sara Cox, This Morning’s Alison Hammond as well as Susanna Reid for numerous Strictly Christmas specials. Reid fought back tears while discussing Windsor’s death on Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning Britain.

News of Windsor’s death was first announced by the dance company he helped found, Burn the Floor, who said the dancer had “tragically passed away”.

The family of Robin Windsor have thanked fans but asked for speculation about his death to stop ( Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Burn the Floor, which is one of the leading ballroom-based shows in the world, wrote on Facebook: “The BTF family has lost one of its founding members, Robin ‘Bobby’ Windsor – who has tragically passed away.

“A BTF journeyman, he danced with us for 20 years – including Broadway, the West End and all our crazy adventures around the world.”

The statement continued: “His talent, attitude, energy and personality helped create the Burn the Floor stage reputation. He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever.”

The Latin and ballroom dancer began dancing at the age of three when his parents enrolled him in classes in Ipswich, according to his website.

He went on to represent England in numerous championships at home and abroad.

He joined the cast of Burn The Floor in 2001 and toured the world for 10 years, with a nine-month run on Broadway.

The Strictly Come Dancing team paid tribute to Windsor at the time, saying they were “deeply saddened” by the loss of their “dear friend”.

A statement added: “He was not only an exceptionally talented dancer and choreographer but also a caring, considerate and kind person both on and off the dancefloor.”