Strictly judge speaks of Robin Windsor’s musical theatre dreams

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips has spoken of Robin Windsor‘s musical theatre dreams.

The 44-year-old’s sudden death was announced on Tuesday.

Speaking on This Morning Live yesterday (20 February), Phillips said: “This is a really sad moment for him to lose everything that he had in life and his ambition, which he came to me for, was to get into musical theatre choreography.

“He reached out to me not too long ago. And I wish, you look back and go, ‘Why didn’t I say you can do this right now?’ So there’s much, much sadness.”