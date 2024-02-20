Watch Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor’s best moments following his death.

News of the professional dancer’s passing was announced on Tuesday 20 February by the dance company he founded, Burn the Floor (BTF).

“The BTF family has lost one of its founding members, Robin ‘Bobby’ Windsor – who has tragically passed away,” the message, posted on Facebook, read.

“He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever.”

From his iconic dance partnership with Lisa Riley to performances on charity show specials, take a look at some of Windsor’s best moments.