Roger Pearce, the technical director of ITV Sport, has died while covering the World Cup in Qatar.

Pearce was covering his eighth Fifa World Cup tournament when he died.

His death was announced on air ahead of Monday’s (21 November) match between Wales and the US, with soorts broadcaster Mark Pougatch broke the news.

“We have some very sad news to bring you from here in Qatar,” he said.

“Our technical director, Roger Pearce, who was here embarking on his eighth World Cup, has sadly passed away.”

Pougatch went on to explain that Pearce and his team “are the brilliant people who bring the pictures into your homes and make it all happen”.

“Roger was a hugely respected figure in the TV sport broadcasting industry, for ITV he has been instrumental in the logistical planning and delivery of rugby World Cups as well as the football World Cups as well as the Euros,” he said.

Pougatch went on to say Pearce “always had a smile on his face and left a smile on your face”, calling the late technical director “utterly dedicated, professional, charming, and hugely popular”.

“He will be missed by so many people inside the industry and at home,” he concluded.

Studio director Neil Stainsby paid tribute to Pearce on Twitter, and revealed that he was due to retire in five weeks’ time.

“So sad to hear of the passing of my friend and former colleague at ITV Meridian, Roger Pearce. He died on his last assignment in Qatar before retirement in 5 weeks time. RIP Roger,” wrote Stainsby.

Prior to working at ITV, Pearce began his career as an engineer at Grampian TV.

He became ITV Sport’s full-time technical director in 2008.