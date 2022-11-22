Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Australia return to the game’s biggest stage with perhaps the hardest fixture they could have envisaged: they play France, the reigning World Cup 2022 champions.

It took a regional playoff and then another intercontinental playoff, the latter won on penalties, for the Socceroos to seal their place in Qatar.

They have not tasted success in a World Cup game since 2010 and only once, in 2006, have they made it past the group phase.

By contrast, Kylian Mbappe and Co are among the favourites to go on and seal a glorious campaign once more, though it’s well over half a century since any international side did manage to win back-to-back World Cups.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is France vs Australia?

The match kicks off at 7pm GMT on Tuesday 22 November at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture will be shown live on BBC One and can be streamed on the BBC iPlayer.

For a full list of which channels World Cup games will be shown on click here.

The Independent will be covering this game and every other one with our World Cup live blogs.

What is the team news?

Karim Benzema remains with the France squad but is out injured and could miss the entire tournament. On the other hand, both Presnel Kimpembe and Christopher Nkunku were withdrawn from the squad after suffering injuries and replaced by Axel Disasi and Randal Kolo Muani respectively.

Australia have doubts over Ajdin Hrustic and Harry Souttar, with both coming back to full fitness after injuries - the latter a long-term one - but either one could yet be thrown straight in. Martin Boyle is out however and will not feature at Qatar 2022.

Predicted line-ups

FRA - Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Konate, L Hernandez, Tchouameni, Guendouzi, Rabiot, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud

AUS - Ryan, Atkinson, Souttar, Rowles, Behich, Mooy, Irvine, Mabil, Hrustic, Leckie, Maclaren

Odds

France 2/7

Draw 26/5

Australia 12/1

Prediction

A routine start to proceedings for the European nation, who should really cruise to victory across 90 minutes even if it’s tough going in the opening stages. France 4-0 Australia.