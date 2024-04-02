Roman Kemp opens up about the devastating tragedy that led to his exit from Capital

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roman Kemp has opened up about the devastating reason behind his departure from Capital FM’s Breakfast show.

The popular DJ, who fronted the programme for 10 years, announced his exit in February. He will be replaced by former BBC Radio host Jordan North this month.

Speaking during his final appearance, which he presented alongside Sian Welby and Chris Stark, last Friday (28 March), Kemp thanked fans for “saving his life”.

His departure came as a sudden surprise to listeners, and the 31-year-old has now revealed the reason behind his decision.

Kemp tragically lost his best friend, Joe Lyons, to suicide in 2020. Lyons was a producer on the radio show and was affectionately known as “Producer Joe” to millions of listeners.

Kemp opened up about “living that same day over and over again” ever since Lyons passed away, explaining that his job became increasingly more difficult given that they had worked so closely together.

“Every day I walk in there and I see Joe, that’s a weird thing to do,” he told The Mirror.

He added: “I actually think that a big decision in wanting to [quit] and wanting to move on and feeling like I need to close this chapter isn’t anything to do with radio or the occupation.

“It’s to do [with] what happened for me. That sounds wild but I mean it, it’s not normal, imagine a tragedy happening in your house, you’re going to want to move.

“The bosses at Capital know this and I said it, it’s difficult, I went through such a horrible moment in that room in that studio, four years on and I’ve been living that same day over and over again, without the awful event.”

Roman Kemp breaks down in tears on last Capital FM Breakfast show (Capital FM)

The radio host and TV presenter inisisted he had “no plans” following his departure, stating: “I need this time for myself... I’ve tried to spin the plates and tried to do everything and I’ve realised it’s getting in the way of my life.

“You can’t enjoy your own life. If you think of a radio show, every day you’ve got to go out in front of the public and dance and every now and then you’ve got to give yourself a rest and I’ve not been doign that for myself.

Kemp said he arrived at a point of realising: “I need to leave this behind now.”

He appeared hopeful that the next stage of his life would allow him to “move on” from the tragedy.

“I’m quite ready to go, ‘OK, close that door now, don’t keep going back living that horrible day over again.’ That’s sad that obviously affects me but it does,” he said.

“I think it’s going to be really good for me to move on with my life. I had an opportunity in my life, I can go and enjoy my life for a bit and I want to enjoy what I have achieved.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.