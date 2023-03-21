Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rory Culkin’s full-frontal nude scene in Swarm was inspired by one of creator Donald Glover’s own experiences.

The brother of Macaulay and Kieran Culkin plays a man who takes the main character Dre’s (Dominique Fishback) virginity.

After the hookup, Culkin’s character presents Dre with some strawberries placed artfully in a clear bowl, which he presses up against his penis.

In an interview with Insider at the SXSW festival, Glover’s co-creator Janine Nabers revealed that the scene was inspired by the singer/actor/writer/director.

“Donald told this very funny story about a girl who he really liked, and how after they hooked, he was standing there with a bowl of cherries, just being like, ‘Hey,’” Nabers recalled.

“She was like, so not into it, because it’s so weird to hook up with a guy that you barely know and then wake up with him holding a bowl of cherries.”

“I was like, ‘I’m stealing that,’” Nabers said. “And he was like, ‘All right.’ So I just ran with it.”

Rory Culkin (left) in ‘Swarm’ and Donald Glover (Prime Video/Getty Images)

Swarm follows Dre, a super-fan of a ​​Beyoncé-esque pop megastar called Ni’Jah, who ends up going on a murderous rampage over her favourite musician.

The titular “swarm” of the show’s title is said to take inspiration from the “Beyhive”, the name of Beyoncé’s fans.

The show has received a lot of buzz for its cast, which includes Paris Jackson and Billie Eilish in her first acting role. Chloe Bailey and Damson Idris also star.

Swarm is currently streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video.