Life imitated art at the Succession premiere when Brian Cox was heard screaming at photographers during an interview with one of his co-stars.

Cox plays the irascible patriarch Logan Roy in the acclaimed HBO drama and is known for his character’s curt catchphrase: “F*** off.”

Deadline’s interview with Fisher Stevens – who plays Waystar Royco adviser Hugo Baker in the series – was interrupted by Cox’s unmistakable tones.

“You can hear Brian screaming; Brian is, um, still mad,” Stevens says in the interview.

“That’s Brian screaming,” he adds. “He’s having a good time. He’s enjoying his final premiere of the show. Sorry, that was interesting. I wonder who he’s screaming at?”

The actor says he believes Cox will have been joking with someone: “And he’s not serious. He’s not real. He’s having fun. He’s Logan! He can do whatever the f*** he wants.”

According to Deadline, a representative at the New York event played down the incident to reporters, saying: “Oh, he was just joking.”

However, the publication later caught up with Cox at the after-party, who explained what had happened.

“There’s always this problem with photographers: They’re like go right, right, right, and I was like, ‘Get your f***king sh*t together!’,” he said.

In real life, Cox is known for never mincing his words. In a recent interview, the Scottish actor doubled down on criticism of his co-star Jeremy Strong’s method acting style.

“It’s really a cultural clash,” Cox said. “I don’t put up with all that American s***. I’m sorry. All that sort of ‘I think, therefore I feel.’”

Strong responded to Cox’s opinion of his acting style earlier this year, saying: “Everyone’s entitled to have their feelings. I also think Brian Cox, for example, he’s earned the right to say whatever the f*** he wants.”

The fourth season of Succession begins on HBO and Sky Atlantic on 26 and 27 March, respectively.