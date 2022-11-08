Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lee Mack to host Royal Variety 2022 in memory of Queen

Gary Barlow, Ellie Goulding, George Ezra and Sam Ryder will be performing at the event

Charlotte McLaughlin
Tuesday 08 November 2022 09:46
Lee Mack makes ad-libbed Boris Johnson Partygate joke during Jubilee concert

The Queen will be honoured with a unique celebration at the Royal Variety Performance this year.

The show will be hosted by comedian Lee Mack at the Royal Albert Hall in London later this year, where senior members of the royal family will be in attendance.

Mack, known for the shows Would I Lie To You? and Not Going Out, said: “I was actually going to buy tickets for this year’s Royal Variety Performance, so not only is it a real honour to be asked to host it, it’s also saved me a few quid.

“I now just have to work out the logistics of introducing these brilliant acts and also rushing back to my seat to watch them.”

The Queen, who died in September, will be honoured as composer Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber, singer Gary Barlow and choirmaster Gareth Malone are accompanied by members of the London Youth Choir to perform a version of Sing.

Recommended

Stars lined up to appear are Nile Rodgers & Chic, Brit Award winner George Ezra, multi-award winner Ellie Goulding, Eurovision star Sam Ryder and pop star Becky Hill.

The cast of the musical Cabaret, who have won seven Olivier Awards, will also take to the stage.

Disney’s Broadway musical Newsies will perform an extract from the Tony award-winning show, which opens in London later this month.

Returning to the RVP stage with a death-defying display from their latest show Kurios are Cirque Du Soleil.

Hollywood star Rita Wilson and Grammy Award winner Gregory Porter will also perform a duet.

While Frank Skinner, David Baddiel and The Lightning Seeds will do a rendition of their hit Three Lions.

Baddiel confirmed last week that there will be a Christmas remake of the song and music video of the football anthem to incorporate the historic win of the Lionesses at Euro 2022.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

German magician duo The Ehrlich Brothers, made up of Andreas Ehrlich and Christian Ehrlich, soprano Fatma Said, and Giffords Circus will also perform.

Al Murray as The Pub Landlord, Maisie Adam, Omid Djalili and 2022’s Britain’s Got Talent winner Axel Blake will provide comedy.

The event is staged in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, of which the Queen was patron, and money raised from the show helps those people from the world of entertainment in need of care and assistance.

Giles Cooper, chairman of the Royal Variety Charity said: “The support from ticket sales for the performance means that the Royal Variety Charity continues to thrive, even given the current economic climate being felt by so many throughout the charitable world.”

Recommended

The Royal Variety Performance, which began in 1912 when King George V and Queen Mary attended, will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on 1 December.

The show will be screened on ITV and ITV Hub in December.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in