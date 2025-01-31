Russell Brand co-hosted Comic Relief after BBC received misconduct complaint

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russell Brand co-hosted Comic Relief months after an employee re-filed a decade-old complaint about his behaviour to the BBC.

The comedian, 49, was booked for the presenting role in March 2017 after a BBC employee re-raised a complaint they originally made in 2007 about Brand urinating in a cup during recording for his Radio 2 show the year before.

In the complaint, the employee flagged wider concerns about Brand’s conduct, including claims he would bring “groups of girls” to BBC premises, per Deadline. Brand has denied all allegations against him.

The 2016 complaint was disclosed when the broadcaster apologised to staff on Thursday (30 January) as part of a review into the conduct of Russell Brand during his time with the broadcaster.

The internal review was ordered after a joint investigation by The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches revealed in September 2023 that four women had accused him of sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013.

The actor and comedian denies the accusations, and previously said all his sexual relationships were “absolutely always consensual”.

The sole formal complaint flagged in the BBC review was made by an employee to a manager in 2007, after Brand allegedly urinated into a cup and bottle on two occasions while recording his Radio 2 show.

open image in gallery Russell Brand on 'Comic Relief' ( BBC )

The report notes the BBC appeared to make light of the incident in a press response at the time to The Independent, in which a spokesperson said that “someone has shown him [Brand] where the toilet is”. The report states: “Regrettably, this incident was not taken seriously at this time.”

Per BBC’s complaints director Peter Johnston’s review, the employee raised the complaint a second time to an external workplace culture review in 2013 and subsequently made a third complaint in 2016.

The BBC case manager who handled the claim decided it was “not possible” to investigate the 2007 incident because it would have “required speaking to individuals external to the BBC,” which was not usual practice.

The broadcaster apologised to the employee about how their complaint was handled in 2007. Brand was given the Comic Relief presenting slot soon afterwards.

open image in gallery Four women accused Brand of sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013 ( PA )

As part of the internal review, the BBC also spoke to a woman who alleged that, in 2008, Brand had followed her into a bathroom in the corporation’s Los Angeles bureau and exposed his penis, before joking about the incident on air minutes later.

An informal complaint was made in 2008, followed by a formal complaint in 2019.

The review found that the woman - referred to by the pseudonym “Olivia” – had decided not to pursue the matter further in 2008 as she thought she would not be believed.

Brand continued to be booked for programmes aired on the BBC after the 2019 complaint. He appeared on an episode of the Joe Wicks Podcast, which was later removed in the wake of the 2023 allegations, per Deadline.

The Independent has contacted representatives for the BBC and Russell Brand for comment.