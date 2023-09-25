Russell Brand: Met Police investigating sexual offence claims as comedian starts new Rumble live stream
Brand vehemently denies accusations of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse
The Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation into sexual assault allegations made against Russell Brand.
Brand has strongly denied accusations made by four women in an investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.
On Monday evening, Met Police said they have since received a “number of allegations of sexual offences in London” as well as elsewhere in the country.
An investigation is being carried out by detectives in the Met’s Central Specialist Crime Command, led by Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy.
The announcement came within an hour of Brand presenting his live Rumble video stream, titled ARE WE BEING SILENCED!? The Battle For Free Speech!
If you have information in relation to the allegations against Russell Brand which you would like to share with The Independent’s reporting team, please email yourstories@independent.co.uk
Los Angeles Police Department issue statement
The LAPD tonight issued a statement hours after Met Police launched an investigation after receiving sex offence allegations in London as well as elsewhere in the country. The allegations follow news reports about Russell Brand, who has strongly denied all accusations.
A spokesperson said: “We have received no complaints and opened no investigations. If there is a victim who comes forward and a crime has been committed we would investigate.”
Police encourage ‘anyone who believes they have been a victim’ to come forward
Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, from the Met’s Central Specialist Crime Command, said: “We continue to encourage anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a sexual offence, no matter how long ago it was, to contact us.
“We understand it can feel like a difficult step to take and I want to reassure that we have a team of specialist officers available to advise and support.”
The force said it will be offering specialist support to all of the women who have made allegations.
On Saturday, Brand thanked his supporters for “questioning” the allegations of rape and sexual assault made against him.
In the three-minute clip, posted on YouTube, Rumble and X, he said the week since the claims were published had been “extraordinary and distressing”.
Ed Balls responds to Brand calling him a ‘clicky-wristed snidey C word’
Ed Balls has recently responded to Russell Brand calling him a “clicky-wristed snidey C word” on a Channel 4 quiz in January 2015.
Speaking on the Political Currency with George Osborne and Ed Balls podcast, he said: “The next day I was on the TV talking about policy and public spending, and I get asked about Russell Brand and why he'd said this about me.
“And it was totally weird. I mean, what does clicky-wristed mean? I mean, was it about my sexuality? Was it about a disability?
“I just said that I thought Jo Brand was a better political commentator than Russell Brand, and that he was a pound shop Ben Elton, which got a little bit of news coverage.
“As a consequence, this rapid deterioration in my relationship with Russell Brand, which by the way, didn't really exist before.”
He said he is “appalled by the terrible allegations in which very brave women have come forward”, adding, “at potentially great cost to them, but totally the right thing to do.”
Watch: Brand claims show ‘terrible behaviour tolerated’, says C4 boss
ITV boss says ‘perhaps’ leaders not calling out inappropriate behaviour enough
ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall has said strong leaders are needed to call out inappropriate behaviour, and feels “perhaps that has not happened enough”.
Dame Carolyn reflected on how the industry is handling abuses of power within its ranks at the Royal Television Society (RTS) Cambridge conference on Thursday.
Speaking at the RTS conference, Dame Carolyn said: “It’s a really serious issue. I think there are two things, some are historic and some are current, and then there will be more emerging.
“It won’t be just our industry, it will be much wider than that society. But I think that the one thing to know for sure is that every single broadcaster will take it very seriously. No-one wants this to happen. It’s appalling some of the things that have emerged.”
Asked if she feels the message is getting through to the top talent and executives, Dame Carolyn added: “I think the only way that happens is someone speaking up, but also how the talent is managed, and that’s another very big area that we spend an awful lot of time on, which is that you have to have strong leaders, managers who will say ‘that’s not appropriate’ or ‘we’ve had complaints come out and this is what we’re going to do about it’.
“I think, perhaps, that has not happened enough because that’s not come out enough.”
BBC statement on latest Brand allegation
A woman has alleged Russell Brand exposed himself to her and then laughed about it on his BBC Radio 2 show minutes later, the BBC has reported.
A BBC spokesperson said: “We’re very sorry to hear of these allegations and we will look into them. We are conducting a review to look at allegations of this nature and if the woman who has shared her story is willing to speak to us, we would be very keen to hear from her and anyone else who may have information.
“A key part of the review is to understand what complaints were made at the time, if there was knowledge of Russell Brand’s conduct while he worked on BBC radio, and what was done as a result. We will of course speak to the bureau team and anyone who was working there in 2008 as part of this.
“Further, the Director General has been very clear that some broadcasts from that period were, and are, inexcusable and totally unacceptable, and would never be aired today.”