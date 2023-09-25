Russell Brand appearing on his Rumble channel on Monday evening (Alex Ross)

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation into sexual assault allegations made against Russell Brand.

Brand has strongly denied accusations made by four women in an investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

On Monday evening, Met Police said they have since received a “number of allegations of sexual offences in London” as well as elsewhere in the country.

An investigation is being carried out by detectives in the Met’s Central Specialist Crime Command, led by Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy.

The announcement came within an hour of Brand presenting his live Rumble video stream, titled ARE WE BEING SILENCED!? The Battle For Free Speech!

If you have information in relation to the allegations against Russell Brand which you would like to share with The Independent’s reporting team, please email yourstories@independent.co.uk