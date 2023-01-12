Ryan Dorsey celebrates late ex-wife Naya Rivera’s 36th birthday in emotional post

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ryan Dorsey has penned an emotional message, remembering his late ex-wife Naya Rivera on what would have been her 36th birthday.

In July 2020, the Glee star went missing after renting a pontoon boat with her then-four-year-old son Josey Hollis, whom she shared with Dorsey.

Though Josey was found unharmed at the time, Rivera’s body was discovered days later and she was pronounced dead from accidental drowning. She was 33.

On Thursday (12 January), alongside an old photo of Rivera and Josey, Dorsey wrote on Instagram: “A little easier with each little bit of time that passes by to look at pictures

“But I still don’t have the answers to the questions to the ‘why’s’ our sweet boy asks from time to time. I never will,” he added. “Doing the best we can.”

Dorsey then added a note to those reading, saying: “No matter what you’re going through, take a moment of gratitude that you’re still here on this ride. I know some days are harder than others to get up, but keep [sic] we just gotta keep pushing onward.”

Rivera was best known for playing mean-girl Santana on Ryan Murphy’s musical series. She and the Big Sky actor got married in 2014 and welcomed their son in 2015. They divorced a few years later in 2018.

Shortly after her death, Dorsey filed a wrongful death lawsuit against California’s Ventura County and the area’s water management district on Josey’s behalf.

In March 2022, the lawsuit was privately settled.

“Through this settlement, Josey will receive just compensation for having to endure the drowning of his beloved mother at Lake Piru,” Rivera’s family wrote in a statement.

This month, Discovery will release a three-part docuseries titled The Price of Glee, which will explore the real story behind the string of controversies associated with the series.

The Price of Glee premieres on 16 January on Discovery’s ID channel.