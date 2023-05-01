Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ryan Murphy is wasting no time in following up his controversial series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story with a second “chilling” instalment.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story will tell the harrowing story of brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez, who were convicted of murdering their parents, José and Kitty, in 1989.

Netflix has claimed the second season of Murphy and Ian Brennan’s series has “exclusive access” to the siblings.

In the first teaser of the “next chilling instalment”, shared on Twitter on Monday (1 May), a recorded clip of the 911 call made by the brothers to the police plays over a black background.

“Someone killed my parents,” a distraught voice tells the operator, adding “[they’ve] been shot”.

The gripping case of the murder of José and Kitty at their Beverly Hills home became a media frenzy in the early Nineties.

In 1996, Lyle and Erik were convicted for the murder of their parents. During the trial, they said that they committed the crimes because they were fearful their father would kill them after they threatened to out him for years of sexual, emotional and physical abuse.

Prosecutors, however, argued they did it to access their father’s multimillion-dollar estate.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, which is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2024, will land as the second season of Murphy’s Monsters anthology.

The first of which became an instant sensation for the streamer following its fall 2022 release. Although, it was soon condemned by many viewers who felt it was exploitative.

Families of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims also spoke out, saying the series was re-traumatising. A Milwaukee attorney, who previously represented a number of the families, later called on Murphy to share the profits with his former clients.

“The only meaningful Dahmer victim family action on Murphy’s part would be a monetary consideration from the Netflix profits for their exploitation and continuing trauma,” attorney Thomas M Jacobson said at the time.