Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Ryan Seacrest’s New Year’s Eve claim about Andy Cohen has been called out by Kelly Ripa.

On Saturday (31 January), Seacrest and Cohen both hosted ABC and CNN’s respective coverage of the evening approximately 10 feet away from each other in New York’s Times Square.

However, according to Seacrest, Cohen, who was presenting alongside Anderson Cooper, ignored him when he tried to say hello.

Speaking on Live! with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday (3 January), Seacrest said: “My big stage was right in front of Anderson and Andy, and so when I was not working, I was trying to get their attention. I thought maybe I was in the shot.”

He continued: “I just wanted to wave and say hi, you know? They have a great show.”

Seacrest claimed that, while Cooper “turned around” and told him to “have a good show”, Cohen “did not turn around”.

Ripa then defended Cohen, with whom she is friends, by stepping in to say: “That’s not true. He said he was trying to get your attention.”

This surprised Seacrest, who replied: “Really? I’m like, ‘Hey, it’s me. Guys, it’s me. Put me in your shot. Put me in your background.’”

Seacrest and Cohen have had a rivalry for several years. This was intensified during the NYE broadcast when Cohen said: “I mean, with all due [respect], if you’ve been watching ABC tonight, you’ve seen nothing. I’m sorry.”

Ryan Seacrest presenting ABC’s New Year’s Eve coverage (Getty Images)

He also referred to Seacrest as “a loser”.

However, Cohen later said he “regrets” criticising the ABC broadcast, and called Seacrest “a great guy”.