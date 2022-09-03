Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Celebrity MasterChef viewers complain as Ryan Thomas is ‘stitched up’ in latest episode

People are not impressed

Jacob Stolworthy
Saturday 03 September 2022 13:52
Comments
Celebrity Masterchef finalists reveal their top cooking tip

Celebrity MasterChef viewers are accusing the BBC of “stitching up” contestant Ryan Thomas.

The latest episode of the cookery competition aired its semi-final episode on Friday (2 September).

Former Coronation Street star Thomas competed on the series against DJ Lisa Snowden and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Kitty Scott-Claus.

Thomas, 38, ended up being eliminated – a decision which surprised viewers and led t outcry on social media.

“I think Ryan‘s been stitched up here,” one fan wrote, adding: “Negative comments from Greg & John not deserved.“

Recommended

Another viewer called it “a stupid decision”, stating that Thomas’s dishes were “better” than his fellow contestants’.

“Ryan‘s turn to be robbed tonight,” a viewer stated, with another fan saying the decision “was tough” on him as “he’s been amazing” throughout the series.

“What a stitch up!!” another fan agreed, adding: “He was the best in all the other challenges!”

Ryan Thomas on ‘Celebrity MasterChef’

(BBC)

Earlier this week, presenter and disability advocate Adam Pearson issued a “sarcastic” aplogy after being booted off the show.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in