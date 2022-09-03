Celebrity MasterChef viewers complain as Ryan Thomas is ‘stitched up’ in latest episode
People are not impressed
Celebrity MasterChef viewers are accusing the BBC of “stitching up” contestant Ryan Thomas.
The latest episode of the cookery competition aired its semi-final episode on Friday (2 September).
Former Coronation Street star Thomas competed on the series against DJ Lisa Snowden and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Kitty Scott-Claus.
Thomas, 38, ended up being eliminated – a decision which surprised viewers and led t outcry on social media.
“I think Ryan‘s been stitched up here,” one fan wrote, adding: “Negative comments from Greg & John not deserved.“
Another viewer called it “a stupid decision”, stating that Thomas’s dishes were “better” than his fellow contestants’.
“Ryan‘s turn to be robbed tonight,” a viewer stated, with another fan saying the decision “was tough” on him as “he’s been amazing” throughout the series.
“What a stitch up!!” another fan agreed, adding: “He was the best in all the other challenges!”
Earlier this week, presenter and disability advocate Adam Pearson issued a “sarcastic” aplogy after being booted off the show.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies