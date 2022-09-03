Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Celebrity MasterChef viewers are accusing the BBC of “stitching up” contestant Ryan Thomas.

The latest episode of the cookery competition aired its semi-final episode on Friday (2 September).

Former Coronation Street star Thomas competed on the series against DJ Lisa Snowden and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Kitty Scott-Claus.

Thomas, 38, ended up being eliminated – a decision which surprised viewers and led t outcry on social media.

“I think Ryan‘s been stitched up here,” one fan wrote, adding: “Negative comments from Greg & John not deserved.“

Another viewer called it “a stupid decision”, stating that Thomas’s dishes were “better” than his fellow contestants’.

“Ryan‘s turn to be robbed tonight,” a viewer stated, with another fan saying the decision “was tough” on him as “he’s been amazing” throughout the series.

“What a stitch up!!” another fan agreed, adding: “He was the best in all the other challenges!”

Ryan Thomas on ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ (BBC)

Earlier this week, presenter and disability advocate Adam Pearson issued a “sarcastic” aplogy after being booted off the show.