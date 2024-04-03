For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka has paid tribute to Chance Perdomo.

Perdomo, who also appeared in The Boys spin-off Gen V, died in a tragic motorcycle accident on Saturday (30 March). Tributes have poured in for Perdomo, 27, and his fellow Gen V cast members posted a joint statement after his publicist shared the news.

Shipka, who co-starred alongside Perdomo from 2018 to 2020, shared her own tribute on Instagram, writing: “Chancey Pants. Oh man this hurts.”

The former Mad Men child star hailed the Bafta-nominated actor as “a one of a kind soul” and “the most fiery, creative, loving, connected, and caring force you could possibly imagine”.

“As playful as he was kind. As loving as he was hilarious. He never failed to make me laugh and he never failed to keep me on my toes (or off of them if he was giving me a piggyback ride to my trailer which he often did. Thanks Chance.)”

Shipka continued: “His humanity was a generous gift to me and to so many people. Really hard to picture this world without him in it. I loved him with my whole heart. I always will.”

Perdomo played Sabrina’s cousin Ambrose Spellman in the Archie Comics adaptation.

Kiernan Shipka pays tribute to Chance Perdomo (Instagram)

The producers of Gen V previously said of the actor’s death: “We can’t quite wrap out heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person.

“Even writing about him in the past doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

Production on season two of Gen V has been delayed indefinitely.

Kiernan Shipka and Chance Perdomo in ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ (Netflix)

Perdomo was allegedly on his way to Toronto to meet his co-stars for a script read-through of the new season when the accident occurred.

Born in Los Angeles in 1996, the actor grew up in Southampton. After spells with the National Youth Theatre and Identity School of Acting, as well as studying for a law degree, he starred in CBBC’s Hetty Feather.