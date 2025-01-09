Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As model and actor Sam Asghari prepares to go head-to-head against 20 other contestants in the third season of The Traitors U.S., he will likely be best known to viewers as the third ex-husband of Britney Spears.

Asghari, 30, was married to the “Oops!...I Did It Again” pop star, 43, for two years from 2022 to 2024.

The two first met in 2016 on the set of Spears’ music video for her song “Slumber Party” in which Asghari had been cast as the singer’s love interest.

They became Instagram official in 2017 and dated until they got engaged in September 2021. The following April, Spears announced she was pregnant with their first child together; however, the next month she shared that she had suffered a miscarriage.

By August 2023, Asghari filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalized in May 2024.

Asghari has since hard-launched his new relationship with Brooke Irvine, a Los Angeles property agent, in a New Year Instagram post.

Sam Asghari will compete on ‘The Traitors’ season 3 ( NBC )

Beyond his famous short-lived marriage to Spears, Asghari is an Iranian-born model and actor whose most notable on-screen credits include appearances in TV shows Hacks, Dollface and Lioness, as well as the 2024 action comedy Jackpot!, starring Awkwafina and John Cena.

He also appeared as a construction worker in the 2016 music video for Fifth Harmony’s hit track “Work from Home.”

Early Life

Born in Tehran, Iran, Asghari is the youngest of four children. He immigrated to America with his father when he was 12 years old. “I had to leave my friends and family who I was very close with, and I knew I was moving away and never coming back,” he told Harper’s Bazaar in 2022.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

He joined his high school’s football team and even participated in a football program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, but ended up getting cut before his freshman year. He instead, went on to play football for Southern California’s Moorpark College.

Asghari eventually pursued modeling at the encouragement of one of his sisters.

“I was a very masculine guy — I played football and was in the police academy,” he told Men’s Health in 2018. “At the time, my Sunday best was basketball shorts. My sister said, ‘I will take you to this audition, just come with me.’”

At 21, he walked his first runway show in Palm Springs with designer Michael Costello. He’s modeled and been featured in spreads for several magazines, including GQ, Men’s Health and Iron Man.

He later founded and launched his website, Asghari Fitness, which offers personalized training and nutrition plans.

In November 2024, he teased his participation in Peacock’s hit game competition The Traitors, by sharing his character portrait on Instagram.

“Who will be Traitors and who will be Faithfuls?” he captioned the post.

“I think my strategy going into this is to just really be myself,” Asgari revealed in a new series teaser. “This is completely new to me. Living and working in Hollywood kinda gives me that superpower to be able to tell who to be good to and bad motives and bad energy. I’m strong enough to lift weights and smart enough to spot lies.”

Season three of The Traitors debuts with a special three-episode premiere on January 9 on Peacock.