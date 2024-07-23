Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Former LBC host Sangita Myska has thanked listeners for “keeping her afloat in stormy seas” as she broke her silence for the first time since coming off air in May following a fiery clash over Israel.

The presenter left the station in opaque circumstances two weeks after rowing with an Israeli government spokesperson over its military action in Gaza, prompting a flurry of questions from listeners.

Nearly 40,000 people subsequently signed a petition calling for the presenter to be reinstated amid speculation that she had been suspended over the interview.

On Tuesday, Myska penned her first post since the departure, thanking listeners for their support. “To all my astonishing listeners and supporters, you have kept me afloat in deep and stormy seas,” she wrote in a post on X/Twitter.

“Sorry I’m unable to answer all of your questions. I am truly grateful for your care, friendship and encouragement. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Sangita x”.

Myska went on to take a swipe at former cabinet minister, Suella Braverman, by insisting that not all “brown women” were the same. Braverman is known for her divisive statements on immigration and for mocking what she has called the “tofu-eating wokerati”.

“Brown women with public profiles are a diverse group,” began Myska.

open image in gallery Myska left in opaque circumstances prompting social media speculation ( LBC )

“We do not all revile the homeless, asylum seekers, Joan Salter, tofu, lawful protestors, centrists, the EU, international courts. Nor do we ‘dream’ of deportation flights to Rwanda, endorse the language of the far right, or hope to lead the Tory party.”

LBC bosses had announced that Vanessa Feltz would join the company in a schedule shake-up following Myska’s departure, in a statement shared on 1 May. Feltz was not recruited to replace Myska, as she joined the channel’s weekend programming instead.

LBC’s parent company Global made no reference to the petition or Myska’s absence at the time, insisting that the changes were part of a “refreshed weekend schedule”.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

LBC said: “As part of the changes, Sangita Myska is leaving the station at the end of her contract, after nearly two years with the station.”

The station’s senior managing editor Tom Cheal added: “We’d like to thank Sangita for her fantastic contribution to LBC and wish her every success in the future.”

It comes after significant social media speculation following a period where Myska did not appear during her regular live slot. The last time the host was on the show was on 14 April, with Conservative parliamentary candidate and commentator Ali Miraj replacing her in the weeks of her absence.

The Independent has contacted Myska and LBC for comment.