Sara Ramirez and Cynthia Nixon discuss graphic And Just Like That sex scene: ‘My jaw was on the floor’

‘I was terrified for how the audience was going to handle that,’ Ramirez said

Inga Parkel
Sunday 05 June 2022 19:44
Sara Ramirez and Cynthia Nixon have opened up about the graphic sex scene shared between their characters on And Just Like That.

The Sex and the City spinoff follows the leading ladies – minus Samantha (Kim Cattrall) – as they navigate life in their 50s.

In its debut season, fans were surprised by Miranda’s (Nixon) storyline. In the original series, she married and had a child with Steve (David Eigenberg), however, in the new offshoot, she realises she’s unhappy.

Upon meeting Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) non-binary boss Che (Ramirez), Miranda is instantly infatuated, and they engage in an extramarital affair.

In a recent interview with Variety, the two actors, along with executive producer Michael Patrick King, discussed the fifth episode’s kitchen sex scene, which occurred while Carrie was bedridden in the other room after a hip surgery.

“If I may get a little graphic, the minute the fingering in the kitchen happens, people didn’t know what was coming next,” King said.

He continued: “I think [fans] spent the next five episodes some level of terrorised.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in And Just Like That...

(Warner Media/And Just Like That...)

“I think when you do something unknown or for the first time, people look at it like, ‘I don’t know what this is, and I’m uncomfortable.’”

Ramirez, who was shocked when they read the scene, added: “My jaw was on the floor. I was terrified for how the audience was going to handle that. I really felt for Carrie, and I was really excited for Miranda.”

In a separate cover story interview with Variety, Ramirez explained they worked with an intimacy coordinator for the scene, because “it was important for me that Che gets consent from Miranda”.

Nixon went on to describe the difference in their acting styles, saying: “Sara spent a lot of time talking to the intimacy coach. I did not!

“I was like, ‘I appreciate that you’re here. If I have a question, I’ll ask you. I don’t want to sit here and talk about my levels of comfort or whatever. My level of comfort is complete.’”

In other news, Parker has finally addressed the “very painful” rift between her and former co-star Cattrall, saying: “It’s very hard to talk about the situation with Kim.”

And Just Like That has been renewed for a second season, with its first season available to stream on HBO Max in the US and Sky in the UK.

