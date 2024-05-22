For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett have reunited on set for filming of And Just Like That season three and fans already have strong opinions about the upcoming series.

Parker, 59, and Corbett, 63, will reprise their Sex and the City characters Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw for the third season of the spin off series, which is scheduled to air in 2025.

At the end of season two, viewers saw Aidan tell Carrie he wanted a five year break from their relationship so he could leave New York and be a consistent father to his three sons in Virginia.

However, in footage of filming for And Just Like That season three shared to social media, Aiden can be seen shouting up at the window of the apartment where Carrie lives.

“Just walked past Aiden screaming at Carrie’s apartment,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter alongside a video of the And Just Like That set.

In the clip, Corbett can be heard shouting “mother f****r” and grabbing a holdall bag from the pavement as he marches up to Carrie’s front door while cameras roll.

Aidan is considered Carrie’s most significant romance after her on and off again relationship with Mr Big (Chris Noth), who she eventually marries.

Just walked past Aiden screaming at carrie’s apartment pic.twitter.com/x6eUJfMyv6 — xtian (@AOWTOUDOUZAT) May 21, 2024

Big was killed off in And Just Like That’s first episode when he had a heart attack after riding a Peloton exercise bike.

Carrie and Aidan’s tumultuous relationship carried across multiple seasons of Sex and the City. In series three, she cheats on him with Big and begins a lengthy affair with her ex.

A season later, Carrie and Aiden get back together and become engaged but Carrie quickly gets cold feet when he asks her to cut Big out of her life and they split for a second time.

Reacting to the behind the scenes footage of Aidan seemingly yelling up at Carrie’s window in scenes for And Just Like That season three, fans claimed they were exhausted by the drama.

Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett as Carrie and Aidan on ‘Sex and the City’ ( Hbo/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock )

“After this, he deserves whatever bad is coming,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter.

“How many more time can we watch this?!” another person asked, while another added “Oh FFS!!!!! I thought he dumped her ass!”

It comes after Emmy winner Rosie O’Donnell revealed she had joined the And Just Like That cast by sharing a script for season three to Instagram earlier this month.

O’Donnell will play a new And Just Like That character called Mary in an episode titled “Outlook Good” the photo revealed.

“Here comes Mary,” the comedian told her 500,000 followers, who were quick to start guessing which existing plot line O’Donell’s character might be a part of.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie in ‘And Just Like That’ ( HBO )

One follower wrote in the Instagram comments: “I hope Mary is a love interest for Miranda!” while another asked if Mary was “Miranda’s new lady”.

The Sex and the City spin off was recently hit by a wave of actor exits, which saw Sara Ramírez (Che Diaz) and Karen Pittman (Nya Wallace) depart from the series.

Introduced as Carrie’s co-worker and then a love interest of Miranda, standup comic Che was one of the series’ most disliked characters.

Cynthia Nixon and Sara Ramirez in ‘And Just Like That' ( Sky )

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair’s Still Watching podcast, And Just Like That director Michael Patrick King claimed he knows why the negative response to Che intensified.

“I think it was all fine until Che fingered Miranda in the kitchen, while Carrie was peeing in the Snapple bottle,” King said in reference to the debut season’s jaw-dropping sex scene that “terrorised” fans.

“I think that freaked the audience out so much that they went into some sort of seatbelt mode with the first season. Like, what’s gonna happen next if that happened?

“Che was great the first couple of episodes. And then once the finger happened... Che became a villain.”