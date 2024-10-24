Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Sarah Jessica Parker made reference to her Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw as she announced her support for Kamala Harris in next month’s presidential election.

Parker, 59, posted an image of herself holding up a “Harris/Walz” placard on Instagram.

In the caption, she listed 31 reasons why she intends to vote for the Democratic candidates, writing: “For the climate, For hope, For friends and loved ones in the LGBTQ+ community, For freedom, For science, For affordable healthcare, For our union members, For democracy, For my daughters, For my son, For all of our children...

“For equality, For dignity, For hope, For the constitution, For me, For love, For choice, And for a certain childless cat lady I play on TV.

“With an abundance of joy, optimism and pride I am voting for Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz. X, SJ.”

Sarah Jessica Parker references her ‘Sex and the City’ character Carrie Bradshaw in her endorsement for Vice President Kamala Harris ( Alamy/PA )

Her reference to a “certain childess cat lady” was not only a nod to Bradshaw, but also an apparent dig at Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance.

The Ohio senator complained in a 2021 interview that the country was being run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies” – including Kamala Harris – “who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.”

Parker is the latest Hollywood star to endorse Harris for president and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for vice president. In recent weeks, actor Anne Hathaway and lifestyle guru Martha Stewart have each revealed they’ll be voting for Harris on election day, November 5.

“In case you didn’t know, I am voting for Kamala,” Hathaway said during a Broadway for Harris fundraising event. “Is anyone else here voting for Kamala?”

“America is a very big place and not everybody is decided, especially in an election like this when passions are rightly so intense because the stakes couldn’t be higher. It’s still very important to remember that you have to meet people where they’re at,” she continued.

“We thought that it might be nice to make a little space tonight for the undecided voter and contemplate a question that they might be struggling with,” Hathaway said, before breaking out into Queen’s “Somebody to Love,” which she performed in the 2004 film Ella Enchanted.

Meanwhile, Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston publicly endorsed Harris at a recent Democratic campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona – joining the likes of Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, and Bruce Springsteen.