Sarah Jessica Parker has teased “complex” storylines in And Just Like That... season three.

The star, who reprises her role as Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw, appeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna to discuss the upcoming series.

While she gave little away, SJP admitted that there would be “complications” to come.

“It has a sort of soufflé quality to me this year. It just feels really lovely,” she said.

“There will be layers, complexity and complications, as there always are in Carrie’s life.”