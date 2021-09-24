Sarah Jessica Parker has paid tribute to her late Sex and the City co-star Willie Garson in an emotional Instagram post today (September 24).

The death of the actor, best known for his portrayal of Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City, was announced on Tuesday (21 September) by his family. He was 57 and had been suffering from pancreatic cancer.

Garson’s character of Stanford was best friends with Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw on the show. The two actors had been friends prior to starring together on the HBO drama.

Paying tribute to him on Instagram, Parker wrote: “It’s been unbearable. Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 [plus] year friendship.

“A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie’s apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ.

“Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls.Your absence a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface.”

She concluded: “My love and deepest sympathies and condolences to you dear Nathen. You were and are the light of Willie’s life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa. These were his last words to me. ‘Great bangles all around.’ Yes. Godspeed Willie Garson. RIP.”

Parker also shared a photo of her and Garson together.

Tributes have poured in all week to Garson, who had recently been filming the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That, by his former co-stars Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall, the latter of whom is not appearing in the new series.

Earlier this week, Parker wrote online that she was “not ready” to share her own tribute yet.

After Mr Big actor Chris Noth shared a photo of Parker and Garson to Instagram, she commented: “Thank you dearest Chris. I’m not ready yet. Xxx.”