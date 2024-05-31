For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix has quietly added the best show from 2023 that nobody in the UK has been able to see – until now.

Every year, there are numerous TV shows that, while acclaimed in their respective countries of distribution, don’t get aired in other territories.

This is often due to licencing deals preventing them from releasing elsewhere for a certain amount of time. Netflix has been known to take on such shows for distribution and, fortunately, the streaming service has now finally introduced one such title in the UK, Ireland and New Zealand.

The show in question is Scavengers Reign, an adult animated science-fiction series that fell foul to Max’s unceremonious cancellations, alongside Julia and Our Flag Means Death, after premiering in October 2023.

Despite receiving acclaim from US critics – it has an impressive score of 100 per cent on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes – the show was cancelled by Max after just one season. But, as it stands, it’s a worthwhile watch that will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the best one-season shows of the century.

The use of animation impressively introduces viewers to the world of Vesta, a planet filled with extraordinary shape-shifting life forms, ranging from vegetation to animals.

Vesta is the planet that survivors of spaceship Demeter find themselves stranded on, with the series’s 12 episodes showing these characters attempting to navigate their way back to each other through the increasingly dangerous alien world.

Leading the voice cast of Scavengers Reign are Wunmi Mosaku, Sunite Mani and Alia Shawkat, with Skyler Gisondo, Freddy Rodriguez and The Walking Dead star Pollyanna McIntosh featuring in guest roles.

‘Scavengers Reign’ has 100 per cent Rotten Tomatoes score ( Max )

It’s unknown whether the show’s success on Netflix could see it saved from cancellation.

Earlier this year, Warrior, another of Max’s axed shows, was added to the streaming service, with the show’s cast expressing hope of a renewal should it top the streaming service’s most-watched charts.