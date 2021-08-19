Channel 4 has announced how it will be honouring Sean Lock, who has died aged 58.

It was announced on Wednesday (18 August) that the comedian died of cancer, with tributes pouring in from his fans and fellow comics, including close friends Bill Bailey and Harry Hill.

Channel 4, which broadcast Lock’s appearances on 8 Out of 10 Cats, will remember the comedian with an evening of dedicated programming.

From 10pm tonight (19 August), his stand-up special, titled Sean Lock: Keep It Light, will be broadcast, followed by a classic episode of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

For those wanting to see more Lock content, you will be able to do so on All 4, which is hosting a collection of his TV appearances.

Channel 4’s Director of Programmes Ian Katz in a statement: “Sean’s bone dry wit helped make 8 Out Of 10 Cats one of Channel 4’s best loved shows and we owe him a huge debt of thanks for all the years of laughter and fun.”

A statement from Lock’s agent Off The Kerb Productions said: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family.

Channel 4 is honouring Sean Lock following comedian’s death (Getty Images)

“Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.

“Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time.”

According to Bailey, Lock was “still joking” in “his last few days”.