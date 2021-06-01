Sebastian Stan has shared a new image of himself in character as the Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star appears in the new series Pam & Tommy opposite Lily James’s Pamela Anderson.

The new picture, shared on Stan’s Instagram, sees him wearing shorts, shoes and an apron bearing the words “Kiss da Cook”.

Images posted last month of James playing the Baywatch star, and wearing the iconic red swimming costume, broke the internet.

Fans responded excitedly to the snaps, with one writing, “The makeup/costume team deserves an Emmy for this!”

The new Hulu show is set to tell the story of Anderson’s Nineties marriage to Lee back when their sex tape was stolen and leaked publicly.

Anderson and Lee were married from 1995 to 1998. They have two sons together: Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger.

Through friends, Anderson allegedly has expressed that she would not be watching the series, calling the show a “cheap knockoff”.

Nick Offerman and Seth Rogen will will also appear in the project, which Courtney Love has condemned. In a Facebook post, Love called out the series and accused it of exploiting an invasion of privacy that “destroyed my friend Pamela’s life”.

“I find this so f***ing outrageous,” she wrote.

Love explained that when the sex tape came out in 1995, she had been producing a record in Los Angeles where “ALL! The staff engineers / producers / owners / were watching the sex tape with huge schadenfraude [sic]... It was disgusting.”