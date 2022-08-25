Jump to content
Selling the OC: British star’s accent mocked in first episode of Selling Sunset spin-off

Reality series debuted on Netflix this week

Louis Chilton
Thursday 25 August 2022 13:11
Comments
Selling The Oc British Star’s Accent Mocked In Selling Sunset Spin-off

British-born realtor Polly Brindle, one of the stars of Selling the OC, was ridiculed partway through the very first episode for her English accent.

The series, a spin-off of the popular reality show Selling Sunset, debuted on Netflix on Wednesday (24 August).

One sequence from the first episode features a get-together with new stars including Alex Hall, Kayla Carmona, Polly Brindle. Conversation turns towards fellow realtors Alexandra Rose and Alexandra Jarvis, with Polly suggesting that she “hates” the latter.

“She’s the worst person in the f***ing world,” she said.

“Polly hates everyone,” replied Alex. “I’m surprised Polly doesn’t hate me.”

“I try to bond with her. I have tried to speak to that girl, and she looks at me...”

“She probably doesn’t understand what you’re saying, Polly,” Alex shot back. “Half of us don’t.”

“I literally speak English!” said Polly.

“Yeah, British English,” replied Alex, before wagging her tongue around nonsensically. “If she always gives you a weird look, it’s because she doesn’t know what you’re saying.”

Polly Brindle in ‘Selling the OC'

(Netflix)

Earlier in the episode, realtor twins Brett and Jason Oppenheim also told Polly they could “barely understand” her.

Selling the OC is filmed in Orange County, California, and focuses on a group of realtors. The series can be streamed on Netflix now.

This week, Selling Sunset creator Adam DiVello spoke out about the terrifying infinity pool scene from season five.

