Seth Rogen called out Covid safety measures at this year’s 73rd Emmy Awards.

He did so when announcing the first award of the night, joking that the show had not followed safety protocols as expected.

“Let me start by saying, there’s way too many of us in this little room,” he began. “What are we doing? They said this was outdoors. It’s not.”

“They lied to us. We’re in a hermetically-sealed tent right now. I would not have come to this. Why is there a roof? It’s more important that we have three chandeliers than that we make sure we don’t kill Eugene Levy tonight. That is what has been decided.”

He continued: “This is insane. I went from wiping my groceries to Paul Bettany sneezing in my face. So, that’s a big week! If anyone’s gonna sneeze in my face, Paul, I want it to be you.”

Last month, the Emmys announced that they’d be moving the show outdoors due to the rise in Covid cases amid the Delta variant.

“The Television Academy and CBS have decided to host all ceremonies...on the Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, directly behind the Microsoft Theater,” the Television Academy said in a statement at the time, adding that the changes were decided after discussions with Los Angeles County health and safety experts.

The Independent has contacted Emmys representatives for comment.

After Rogen’s comments, host Cedric the Entertainer reassured attendees of the safety of the event. “It feels amazing to be here. We’re all vaccinated in this room,” he said. “I’m vaxxed, but I didn’t have no reactions like Nicki Minaj‘s cousin’s friend. I got the Pfizer [vaccine]. Because I’m bougie. That’s the Neiman Marcus of vaccines. There’s Moderna, that’s Macy’s, and then Johnson & Johnson, that’s TJ Maxx, of course.”

One year after a socially-distanced ceremony for the awards, which celebrate the best in television, a limited amount of nominees have gathered in Los Angeles to accept their prizes.

The Crown and The Mandalorian leading this year’s nominations. Other shows in contention include Lovecraft Country, WandaVision and Ted Lasso.

