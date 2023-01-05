Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell has addressed whether she is “Team Big or Team Aidan”.

Bushnell was the original mind behind the hit HBO series, which was an adaptation of her New York Observer column of the same name.

The series, which starred Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004, and spawned two critically maligned films, which were released in 2008 and 2010.

Throughout its time on the air, many viewers debated whether Carrie should end up with either Mr Big (Chris Noth) or Aidan (John Corbett).

Bushnell has now waded in on what response she gives whenever she’s asked which character she prefers.

“When people ask me if I’m Team Big or Team Aidan, I loudly proclaim my love for Harry Goldenblatt,” she wrote on Twitter on Wednesday (4 January).

Harry is the husband of Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and is played in the series by Evan Handler.

Bushnell’s tweet was met with widespread approval from fans, with @CFrostWilliams writing: “This is the only correct answer.”

@CarlaRbhscarla added: “Harry has always been my favourite. No contest.”

Candace Bushnell settles popular ‘Sex and the City’ debate (Twitter)

In November 2022, Bushnell said of the show’s success: “Everybody thinks that my life changed? It did not. I did not make a tonne of money from Sex and the City.”

She said that ghisthismake her “feel angry” adding: “And that’s one of the realities. The fact of the matter is, I’m fine, I’m OK, I’m doing OK, so I just keep working.”

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in ‘Sex and the City’ (HBO)

A Sex and the City reboot, titled ...And Just Like That, was released in 2021; a second season is in the works.