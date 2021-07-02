Seth Rogen has expressed his support for Sha’Carri Richardson after the athlete was barred from running in the Olympic 100-metre race.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency announced on Friday that Richardson had accepted a one-month suspension after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana.

In an interview with the Today show, Richardson explained she had used marijuana after finding out from a reporter that her biological mother had died, days before her Olympic trial. The athlete was in Oregon, where such use is legal.

“I was definitely triggered and blinded by emotions, blinded by badness, and hurting, and hiding hurt,” she told NBC. “I know I can’t hide myself, so in some type of way, I was trying to hide my pain.”

Reacting to the news of Richardon’s ban on Twitter, Rogen wrote: “The notion that weed is a problematic ‘drug’ is rooted in racism. It’s insane that Team USA would disqualify one of this country’s most talented athletes over thinking that’s rooted in hatred. It’s something they should be ashamed of. Also if weed made you fast, I’d be FloJo [American track and field athlete Florence Griffith Joyner].”

Richardson accepted a 30-day suspension that ends July 27, which would be in time to run in the women's relays. USA Track and Field has not disclosed plans for the relay. Richardson had what could have been a three-month sanction reduced to one month because she participated in a counselling programme.

“The rules are clear, but this is heartbreaking on many levels; hopefully, her acceptance of responsibility and apology will be an important example to us all that we can successfully overcome our regrettable decisions, despite the costly consequences of this one to her,” said USADA CEO Travis T Tygart in the statement announcing Richardson’s suspension.

While not weighing in on Richardson’s prospects for the relays, USA Track and Field issued a statement that said her “situation is incredibly unfortunate and devastating for everyone involved”. The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee said it was “working with USATF to determine the appropriate next steps”.

The Associated Press contributed to this story