Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Shannen Doherty’s Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed co-stars, including Alyssa Milano, have paid tribute to the actor.

Doherty died of breast cancer aged 53 on Saturday (13 July), nine years after being diagnosed with the disease. The actor went into remission in 2017 but in February 2020, she confirmed the cancer had returned to stage four before spreading to her brain and bones.

The world of entertainment is sending their love to Doherty after news of her death was announced by her publicist, Leslie Sloane, who said: “The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

Among those to pay tribute to the star was Milano, with whom Doherty had a public feud. Milano, who played Phoebe Halliwell, said in a statement shared with Variety: “It’s no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of.

“She was a talented actress, beloved by many and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her.”

Other Charmed co-stars to pay tribute include Ted King, who played Andy Trudeau, and Ted Krause, who played Leo Wyatt.

“We created a special television couple for the ages. My heart goes out to your family. Rest in peace Shannen, rest in peace,” King wrote, while Wyatt posted: “You showed me what strength is. You taught me to be fearless and live with purpose. To know your value and stick to your determinations. Forever loved! Truly heartbroken.”

open image in gallery Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano in ‘Charmed’ ( The WB )

Meanwhile, Dorian Gregory, who played Darryl Morris, hailed Doherty as a “strong, amazing, incredible woman”, writing: “Shannen… when words are not worthy you don’t use them. With adoration and love of your strength, kindness and beauty with a heavy heart there are no words to use…”

Beverly Hills, 90210 stars also paid tribute to Doherty, with Jason Priestly, who played her on-screen brother, Brandon Walsh, writing: “Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen. She was a force of nature and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

David Silver Brian Austin Green, whom Doherty briefly dated after leaving the show in 1994, added: “Shan. My sister... You loved me through everything. You were a big part of my understanding of love. I’ll miss you more than I know how to process right now. Thank you for the gift of you.”

open image in gallery ’Beverly Hills, 90210’ cast have been paying tribute to Shannen Doherty ( ’Beverly Hills, 90210’ cast have been paying tribute to Shannen Doherty )

Jennie Garth, who played Kelly Taylor, wrote: “I am still processing my tremendous grief over the loss of my long time friend Shannen, the woman I have often described as one of the strongest people I have ever known.

“Our connection was real and honest. We were so often pitted against each other but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship which was one built on mutual respect and admiration.

“She was courageous, passionate, determined and very loving and generous. I will miss her and will always honour her deeply in my heart and in my memories. My heart breaks for her family and Bowie.”

Donna Martin actor Tori Spelling and Andrea Zuckerman star Gabrielle Carteris also paid tribute, with Spelling writing: “I don’t have outward words yet... but WE knew and that’s what matters.”

open image in gallery Shannen Doherty has died ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, Carteris referenced the death of their co-star Luke Perry in 2019, writing: “So young – so sad. May you RIP Shannon. I know Luke is there with open arms to love you.”