She-Hulk fans react to ‘genius’ meta scene that sees Marvel poke fun at its own formula
‘It’s often said that Marvel movies all end the same way,’ lead character says
She-Hulk viewers are reacting to a meta scene that saw Marvel poke fun at its own formula.
The finale of the Disney Plus TV series was released on Thursday (13 October), concluding a series that recently became one of the studio’s highest-rated.
While the episode featured some cameos, it was one particular momens that is generating the most chatter among fans.
*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*
The scene sees Jen Walters (Tatiana Masley) enter the Disney Plus interface, which leads to a fourth wall-breaking meta chat with a robot based on studio president Kevin Feige. Yes, you read that correctly.
Jen, unhappy with how the She-Hulk finale is playing out, demands to talk to Kevin after she’s told “this is the story that Kevin wants”.
This leads Jen to break through Kevin’s security whereupon she enters a room playing various past MCU films, including Thor: Ragnarok. Here, she meets a robot called KEVIN, which is revealed to be an acronym standing for “knowledge enhanced visual interconnectivity nexus”.
If there was any doubt that this Kevin is meant to be a Kevin Feige cameo, the robot has a baseball cap-shaped brim, referencing the many caps Feige wears during the promotional trail of Marvel films.
Kevin tells Jennifer that, in the finale, she has to transform back into her human form as she is “very expensive” and to make sure she does it “off camera” as “the VFX team have moved on to another project”. At this moment, a musical motif from Black Panther plays; the film’s sequel, Wakanda Forever, is being released next month.
Jennifer tells KEVIN: “I am not happy with my story”, to which he replies: “You do not get to choose.”
When she argues that it’s her show, so she should call the shots, she explains: “The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for its big spectacles and high-stakes plotlines, but it's often said that Marvel movies all end the same way.
“Perhaps, this is a result of following some unwritten rule that you have to throw a bunch of plot and flash and a whole blood thing at the audience in the climax. I propose we don't have to do that.”
She then offers a variation of the finale, asking that Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce does not “swoop down from literal outer space to save the day in my story”.
Jennifer also changes the setting of the finale form night to day, and says that she “wouldn’t mind seeing Daredevil again”, stating: “A woman has needs,” to which KEVIN replies: “Historically, we’ve been light in that department.”
She then calls out the daddy issues of several characters in the MCU, and, throwing a thumbs up to the camera, asks “When are we getting the X-Men?”
KEVIN replies: “I cannot tell you that.”
Marvel fans were left blindsided by the meta scene.
“I’m never going to get over perfect that ending is to a #SheHulk show, having her go to KEVIN and just say the Marvel formula isn’t needed for the show and pitching how it should really end is the funniest thing ever this is peak TV,” one excited fan wrote.
Another added: “She-Hulk‘s finale was so freaking good. Loved all the wall breaking and the way it ended.
One fan stated: “When #SheHulk broke into the MARVEL STUDIOS HQ and ASKED “When are we getting THE X-MEN?”, this show became genius.”
