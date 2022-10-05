‘I was told I’m a diversity hire’: Jameela Jamil calls out ‘hostile’ She-Hulk viewers
‘We’re all fans, let’s talk nicely,’ actor tweeted
Jameela Jamil has responded to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law viewers who have criticised the show, suggesting they not be “so hostile” when expressing their opinions.
Ahead of the Disney Plus series’ final episode – which premieres on 13 October – Jamil, who stars as Titania, the titular She-Hulk’s (Tatiana Maslany) rival, tweeted a video showing herself stood in Times Square eating fries with the caption: “Waiting for the final episode of She-Hulk like...”
After a male user implied that he wasn’t looking forward to the finale, Jamil replied: “Lol... why are so many men upset? Are you all ok?”
On Monday (3 October), in a subsequent post, the British actor praised the series for not sticking “to any old formula, and we still made it to number one in the ratings, and we had a BLAST making it”.
She later added: “TO BE CLEAR. It is absolutely FINE if you personally don’t like She-Hulk. I know it doesn’t appeal to everyone. Some people F***ING LOVE IT. But can we all agree that you don’t need to be *so* hostile when you express your feelings *TO* me. We’re all fans, let’s talk nicely.”
When another user criticised Jamil for her “hypocrisy”, arguing that she attacks “anyone and everyone who doesn’t agree with you”, Jamil countered: “Nope. I clap back when people are UNKIND And hostile.”
A fan followed up, writing: “Well, it depends what u feel is hostile. And what do u gain by clapping back? I dun get it. It’s super annoying. It does not change a thing. There are people who love the show. Dat is all dat matters.”
To this, Jamil clarified: “I was told I’m a diversity hire. I was told I would never work again. I was told we should stop letting women write shows, I was told I look disgusting, I was told I would only be remembered for being s***. You tell me what is hostile?”
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s finale will be released on Thursday (13 October) on Disney Plus.
