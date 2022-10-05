Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

‘I was told I’m a diversity hire’: Jameela Jamil calls out ‘hostile’ She-Hulk viewers

‘We’re all fans, let’s talk nicely,’ actor tweeted

Inga Parkel
Wednesday 05 October 2022 17:13
Comments
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer

Jameela Jamil has responded to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law viewers who have criticised the show, suggesting they not be “so hostile” when expressing their opinions.

Ahead of the Disney Plus series’ final episode – which premieres on 13 October – Jamil, who stars as Titania, the titular She-Hulk’s (Tatiana Maslany) rival, tweeted a video showing herself stood in Times Square eating fries with the caption: “Waiting for the final episode of She-Hulk like...”

After a male user implied that he wasn’t looking forward to the finale, Jamil replied: “Lol... why are so many men upset? Are you all ok?”

On Monday (3 October), in a subsequent post, the British actor praised the series for not sticking “to any old formula, and we still made it to number one in the ratings, and we had a BLAST making it”.

Recommended

She later added: “TO BE CLEAR. It is absolutely FINE if you personally don’t like She-Hulk. I know it doesn’t appeal to everyone. Some people F***ING LOVE IT. But can we all agree that you don’t need to be *so* hostile when you express your feelings *TO* me. We’re all fans, let’s talk nicely.”

When another user criticised Jamil for her “hypocrisy”, arguing that she attacks “anyone and everyone who doesn’t agree with you”, Jamil countered: “Nope. I clap back when people are UNKIND And hostile.”

A fan followed up, writing: “Well, it depends what u feel is hostile. And what do u gain by clapping back? I dun get it. It’s super annoying. It does not change a thing. There are people who love the show. Dat is all dat matters.”

To this, Jamil clarified: “I was told I’m a diversity hire. I was told I would never work again. I was told we should stop letting women write shows, I was told I look disgusting, I was told I would only be remembered for being s***. You tell me what is hostile?”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s finale will be released on Thursday (13 October) on Disney Plus.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in