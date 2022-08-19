She-Hulk: Jameela Jamil reveals NSFW injury she suffered from stunt work
‘I was hurting in places that I really didn’t know exist,’ actor said
Jameela Jamil has revealed the NSFW injury she suffered while performing stunt work on her newest series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
The British actor plays Titania, the villainous rival of Jennifer Walters (AKA She-Hulk, played by Tatiana Maslany) in the forthcoming Disney+ show.
At the red carpet Hollywood premiere on Monday (15 August), Jamil spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the rigorous action sequences she performed.
“Oh, I did it all! I did it all,” she recalled. “I was hurting in places that I really didn’t know exist.”
“Like, you’ll probably have to bleep this out, but I pulled a muscle in my a***hole,” she said. “I didn’t know that was possible!”
Jamil added that she had to learn “jiu-jitsu and kung fu and combat in the air”.
“I don’t know how much of it ever gets to make it to the big screen, because CGI is bonkers,” she said.
“But I got to do all my stunts pretty much myself! And that was something I’ve never done before, because I’m the ultimate couch potato,” she joked. “I am just a puddle with bangs.”
Earlier this month, the director of the series responded to criticism from disappointed fans who claimed that Walters’ alter ego wasn’t bulky enough.
She-Hulk premieres on18 August on Disney+.
