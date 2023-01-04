Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Steven Moffat has spoken frankly on the conditions needed for him to return to making new episodes of Sherlock.

The writer and showrunner created the crime mystery series in 2010, based on the Sherlock Holmes stories by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

Benedict Cumberbatch starred as the eponymous super-detective, while Martin Freeman featured as Dr Watson, Sherlock Holmes’s war veteran partner in mystery-solving.

Though the show only ran for 13 episodes over four seasons, it received critical acclaim and garnered several award nominations and wins, including acting Emmys for Cumberbatch and Freeman, and a writing Emmy for Moffat.

In an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Tuesday (3 January), Moffat spoke on the possibility of more Sherlock episodes.

According to him, he’d be more than happy to continue the programme, as long as the series stars were interested in reprising their roles.

“Look, I'll start writing Sherlock tomorrow if Benedict and Martin will show up, frankly,” he told presenter Nick Robinson.

In response, the host quipped that the pair are “not busy, are they?”

Two's company: Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman as Holmes and Watson in 'Sherlock' (BBC)

The years since have seen both actors achieve further Hollywood success as part of Marvel properties, including Doctor Strange and Black Panther, as well as other films.

Moffat continued: “Sadly they've moved on to bigger and better things and left us behind, crying. But Benedict, Martin – please come back?”

The programme’s most recent episode titled “The Final Problem” aired in 2017 and saw Sherlock confronting his evil sister, Eurus (Sian Brooke) and villain Jim Moriarty (Andrew Scott).

Previously, Moffat has spoken of his understanding of the actors seeking out other roles. In April 2022, he told Radio Times that “they were very loyal to that show over a very long life when it definitely became their lowest-paying job”.