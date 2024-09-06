Shia LaBeouf filmed ‘squaring up’ to pub-goers in Edinburgh

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Fans have been left shocked by a video that has emerged of Shia LaBeouf preparing to fight a group of men outside a pub in Edinburgh.

The Transformers star, 38, who was confirmed into the Catholic Church at the start of this year, could be heard shouting “let’s go, I’m right here, m**********r,” in the footage, which was filmed last Saturday (31 August).

In the clip, LaBeouf appears to throw his cap on to the ground before raising his fists while two other men step in to hold The Peanut Butter Falcon actor back.

The Independent has contacted LaBeouf’s representative’s for comment.

LaBeouf is spending time in Scotland while his wife Mia Goth films for Guillermo del Toro’s forthcoming Dr.Frankenstein film, which is scheduled to be released in 2025. The couple have been sighted in both Edinburgh and Glasgow over the past week.

A night before the footage of LaBeouf was recorded, a bar worker told The Sun they saw the actor in Whistlebinkies pub where he was “lovely” to fellow customers.

“He was in there on the Friday. He was nothing but nice to people in there,” they told the publication. “Apparently the stuff that happened in the video was the day after. I knew something had kicked off, but something kicks off...every day.”

open image in gallery Shia LaBeouf at the France Cannes 2024 ‘Megalopolis’ premiere ( 2024 Invision )

Back in 2014, LaBeouf was arrested outside New York City’s Studio 54 Broadway theatre for drunkenly disrupting a performance of Cabaret. He admitted disorderly conduct and was ordered to complete a treatment programme.

The Even Stevens star was arrested again three years later for disorderly conduct, this time in Georgia. He later issued a public apology, writing on X/Twitter: “I am deeply ashamed of my behaviour and make no excuses for it.”

The footage of LaBeouf in Edinburgh comes amid current controversies, in which he’s facing allegations of abuse and sexual battery brought against him by 35-year-old British singer FKA Twigs (real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett), whom he dated from 2018 to 2019.

open image in gallery Shia LaBeouf in custody for at the Austin Police Department for public intoxication in 2015 ( Getty Images )

In 2020, the “Cellophane” singer filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf, accusing him of crimes including sexual assault, battery and infliction of emotional distress. The trial has faced several delays due to both LaBeouf and FKA Twigs’s schedules.

It is now expected to take place by “1 November 2023 or 6 December 2023, or to a date as soon as convenient thereafter on the Court’s calendar”, legal documents stated.

LaBeouf has denied “each and every allegation” of abuse by FKA Twigs.

He did, however, apologise for being “abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt.”

Anyone who requires help or support can contact the National Domestic Abuse Helpline which is open 24/7 365 days per year on 0808 2000 247 or via their website https://www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk/