Shirley Ballas has revealed she will undergo an “urgent scan” on all her organs after a doctor found her to have “concerning” levels of testosterone.

In an interview with The Sun on Sunday, the 61-year-old said that she was told by a doctor that her levels of testosterone were “the highest she’s seen in a female”.

Ballas added: “My NHS doctor is very good, so the fact that she is concerned makes me concerned – and she was mortified by my results.

“She said I have the highest testosterone levels she’s ever seen in a woman, and testosterone can wreak havoc on the female organs. So she’s requested an urgent scan of all of my organs at King’s College, London.”

Ballas continued to say that her doctor “won’t speculate on what the cause is”, stating: “She just says, ‘We need to deal with this. Let’s deal with the hormones and then see what else is there.’

“So I’ll have the scans and then I’ll be able to let everyone know what’s going on.”

The news comes after Ballas gave fans an update on her health following a doctor’s appointment that was prompted by concerns raised by Strictly viewers who apparently noticed “lumps” in her armpit.

Earlier this month, she explained that a doctor had examined her underarm and breasts but “couldn’t feel anything”.

The professional dancer went on to say, however, that the doctor had discovered her hormone levels to be “all over the place” and added that she will be having “full blood work done” on Friday (22 October).

Ballas has previously spoken about her family history of cancer. She recently had a scare in June when she found a lump in her shoulder but said her doctor “seems to think it will be fine”.

In 2019, she had her breast implants removed in order to reduce the risk of developing the disease, as implants can block early signs of it being detected.