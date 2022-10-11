Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shirley Ballas has spoken out against “hurtful messages” she has received following recent episodes of Strictly Come Dancing.

The professional ballroom and Latin dancer, who has been the head judge on the show since 2017, came under fire after choosing to save Richie Anderson instead of Fleur East on Sunday’s (9 October) edition of the show.

Her fellow judges, Craig Revel-Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke, had unanimously selected East and her partner Vito Coppola as the most skilled pair.

Although Ballas was ultimately overruled, some viewers disagreed with her opinion so strongly as to call for her removal from the programme, as well as accusing her of sexism.

A representative of Ballas firmly denied that sexism was part of Ballas’s judgement in a statement made to The Independent.

As well as this, the dancer and head judge addressed the backlash with a post on Twitter.

“I have received many apologies over the weekend regarding hurtful messages I’ve received on social media,” Ballas began her message on Monday (10 October).

Shirley Ballas calls for ‘respect’ after backlash to Strictly Come Dancing ruling (Twitter / Shirley Ballas)

“All apologies are accepted and from now on let’s all respect each other and enjoy the show. Love to you all.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday and Sunday evenings on BBC One.