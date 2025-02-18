Simon Cowell names original Britain’s Got Talent judge who quit at the last minute

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Simon Cowell has revealed that Britain’s Got Talent almost looked very different.

Hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, the ITV talent show was created in 2007 and is returning for its 18th series this week.

The panel of judges consists of former X Factor judge Cowell, as well as Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and YouTuber KSI.

Holden has become a favourite with viewers and has been on the show since the first series. But she almost never appeared at all.

“She is our Britain’s Got Talent queen and she deserves that crown," he said of the judge.

Revealing who he originally tried to book, he said: "And you know what? She was an interesting booking because we’d offered the role to Cheryl Cole, as she was known in those days.”

However, things did not go according to plan as the “Fight for Your Love” singer dropped out at the last minute.

open image in gallery Cowell said the show almost looked very different ( ITV )

“A week before filming, she calls me and goes, ‘I just can’t do it’, and wouldn’t give me a reason,” he said.

“I think she was freaked out. We literally had two judges and a week to book someone. I just knew it had to be Amanda because I’d met her and I really liked her, she was very funny and I just thought she’d fit the show perfectly.

“Fast forward 18 years and she’s still a huge success and we have become great friends. I do consider her one of my best friends.”

Reflecting on the show’s success, he said: “You always hope and pray that the casting and the people who come on the show are going to be more interesting, different and make you feel emotional.

open image in gallery Cheryl Cole was almost a judge on the popular talent show ( ITV )

“And hats off to the team, who find these people from all over the world. When I’m watching it back, you see how much it means to them. It’s a real blast.”

He continued: “And that’s why we decided to stay up in Blackpool because the audience was like… we use this expression, they’re like the fifth judge.

“I mean, it was at times out of control. It was pretty much deafening, everyone wanted a golden buzzer [which sends acts to the live rounds].

“Sometimes, even when there was good news and the contestant got four yeses, they’d just be silent. That’s why we kind of got a bit out of control with the amount of golden buzzes we did over the season.”