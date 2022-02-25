Simon Cowell contracted Covid and lost a tooth the same week as his bike accident

Simon Cowell has admitted to losing a tooth and contracting Covid in the same week as his latest bike accident.

In January, the America’s Got Talent judge crashed his electric motorbike and broke his arm after taking a corner too fast near his home in west London. He hadn’t been wearing a helmet at the time.

In a new interview with Extra, Cowell revealed that the accident came in an accident-heavy week for him.

“In one week, I broke my wrist, tooth fell out because I was eating peanut brittle, [and then] a day after that, I tested positive for Covid,” he shared.

Discussing the bike crash, he said that he “knocked myself out”, adding: “There were some people nearby, thank God, so they stopped the traffic.

“I was in a bit of a daze… I got back on my bike and drove one-armed back to the house. That’s how nutty I was.”

Speaking about the crash for the first time earlier this month, Cowell said that he was “a bit of a nutter”.

It’s not the first time the music mogul has been involved in a serious bike accident.

In August 2020, Cowell got into his first bike accident near his Malibu mansion that left him with a broken back. He underwent a six-hour spinal surgery where doctors added a metal rod to fix his back.