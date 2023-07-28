Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sinead O’Connor’s brutal rejection of Piers Morgan’s invitation to feature as a guest on ITV’s Good Morning Britain has resurfaced following her death aged 56.

On Wednesday (26 July), the Irish singer’s family confirmed her untimely death.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” they wrote in a statement. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Since word of her passing, numerous high-profile figures have paid tribute, including Morgan, who remembered her as a “wondrously gifted singer, fiercely intelligent, highly amusing, complex, uncompromising, provocative woman with many demons”.

Accompanying the post, the 58-year-old broadcaster included a photo of the two standing together in the ITV studio.

“Knew her for 35 years & we had some ferocious spats but also some great Guinness-fuelled make-ups. She was a unique character. Sad day,” the broadcaster, 58, tweeted.

To the delight of many O’Connor fans, one such spat has resurfaced across social media.

Last year, the “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer reportedly shared a screenshot of an email she sent one of Morgan’s producers on Twitter after they requested her appearance on the ITV morning show, which Morgan left in 2021.

“I think it’s best I don’t do your show because of the irresistible temptation I would have to point out that you’re dying to be balls deep in Meghan Markle so bad it’s driven you crazy, and that your dislike of Prince Harry is down to his being balls deep in her ten times a day,” the note read.

“It being the case that if you were ever to get near her, which would never happen, you’d last ten seconds: and that would be that for ten days.”

Along with her NSWF response to Morgan’s TV invite, she wrote that she hoped it made him “chortle his tea out of his nose”, according to Metro UK.

Soon after, Morgan responded to O’Connor’s post, confirming that he “did indeed chuckle chortle my tea out of my nose”.

“Hi Sinead, a delight to hear from you,” he said, before clarifying three things: “a) I haven’t hosted a breakfast show for a year b) I actually fancy you, not Meghan. Think it’s the GI Jane hair thing. c) I was so sorry about your son. Hope you’re OK.”

His final point was in reference to the death of her son Shane who died by suicide in January 2022.

Morgan’s exit from GMB came after he made controversial remarks regarding the Duchess of Sussex’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Independent has contacted Morgan’s representative for comment.

While the Grammy-winning Irish singer was best known for her rendition of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U”, she was also a fierce defender and advocate for women’s rights and equality.