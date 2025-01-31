SNL star says she 'had a vibe' with Elon Musk despite him making her cry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman has confessed she felt synergy with controversial tech billionaire Elon Musk, despite him making her cry.

Musk has been at the centre of backlash after being accused of giving a Nazi salute during the inauguration party, celebrating new president, Donald Trump. Last November, Fineman, 36, alleged that the Tesla owner, who hosted the show in May 2021, brought her to tears after telling her that her script wasn’t funny.

“I was so excited, I came in, I asked if you had any questions and you stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla and were like, ‘It’s not funny.’ I waited for you to be like, ‘Ha ha, joke.’ No. Then you started pawing through my script, like flipping each page, being, like, ‘I didn’t laugh once, not one time,’” she shared in a since-deleted TikTok video.

Fineman said she ended up having a “really good time” performing the sketch, adding: “I thought you were really funny in it. But, you know, have a little manners here, sir.”

Now, she has revealed that even though things took a turn for the worse, she felt that the pair had gotten on.

"We really got along," Fineman told Andy Cohen on WWHL. "I kinda thought we had a vibe. After he made me cry. It was sort of like — we went on quite a journey."

She continued: "He made me cry, I was like, 'F*** you!' And then it got picked, the sketch got picked, we did the sketch and we got along.”

Fineman said she grasped for similarities with the controversial tycoon as she noted they both have links to the Bay Area of California.

"We have nothing in common because he goes to Mars or whatever,” she said. "In my head, I was like, 'I get this guy!'"

The comedian expressed regret over her video as she said: "I shouldn't just make videos on my phone because the problem is I want to be able to talk s***, but then it gets picked up.”

She said of Musk’s response: "But then he was like, 'It is true, in fact. It was funny.' That's my Elon. 'It was funny.' Because I think his brain didn't know that when you read something — he pawed through [the script] and was like, 'I didn't laugh once. Not once.' But then when you perform it, it's funny. Sir."

Musk admitted he didn’t find Fineman’s script funny as he posted on X/Twitter at the time: “I was like damn my SNL appearance is going to be so f***ing unfunny that it will make a crackhead sober. But then it worked out in the end.”