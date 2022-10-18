SNL: Who is hosting this week and what time is Saturday Night Live on?
Sketch show is returning this weekend with a repeat of Miles Teller’s episode
Saturday Night Live will not have a new host on 22 October, and a repeat of Miles Teller’s season opener is airing instead.
Kendrick Lamar will be providing the musical performance in the show.
The comedy sketch show made its season 48 premiere on 1 October on NBC, with Teller as the first host.
In its second week, SNL saw Irish actor Brendan Gleeson took the reigns with Willow Smith as the evening’s musical guest.
Week three was hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, who also performed on the show.
SNL’s new season follows a recent cast shakeup, with the exit of Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, and Kate McKinnon at the end of its season 47 finale and the departure of Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, and Aristotle Athari in September.
On 19 September, Chris Redd also announced his farewell.
Emmys host Kenan Thompson will be returning for the upcoming season alongside stars Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, James Austin, Punkie Johnson, Bowen Yang, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, and Cecily Strong.
Saturday Night Live airs on NBC and is available to stream on Peacock.
