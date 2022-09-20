Jump to content

SNL: Who is hosting the new season and when does it return?

Sketch show makes its season 48 premiere this fall

Inga Parkel
Tuesday 20 September 2022 23:11
Comments
SNL addresses gun control issue

Saturday Night Live has announced its return this fall with a list of first-time hosts.

The comedy sketch show makes its season 48 premiere on 1 October on NBC and will welcome actor Miles Teller as the emcee.

This marks Teller’s first time hosting SNL, which comes after his appearance in this biggest film of the year, Top Gun: Maverick, alongside Tom Cruise.

He will be joined by Kendrick Lamar as the evening’s musical guest, who is currently on tour promoting his new album, Mr Morale & The Big Steppers. This will be the rapper’s third SNL musical performance.

The following week (8 October) will see Irish actor Brendan Gleeson make his hosting debut, ahead of the theatrical release of his forthcoming film, The Banshees of Inisheri, on 21 October.

That night, Willow Smith will make her SNL debut to perform records from her newest album, COPINGMECHANISM, which releases the day before, on 7 October.

On 15 October, Megan Thee Stallion will be on double duty as both the host and the musical guest in support of her latest album, Traumazine.

SNL’s new season follows a recent cast shakeup, with the exit of Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, and Kate McKinnon at the end of its season 47 finale and the departure of Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, and Aristotle Athari earlier this month.

On Monday (19 September), Chris Redd also announced his farewell.

Emmys host Kenan Thompson will be returning for the upcoming season alongside stars Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, James Austin, Punkie Johnson, Bowen Yang, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, and Cecily Strong.

Saturday Night Live will air on NBC and stream on Peacock at 11:30pm ET and 8:30pm PT on 1 October.

