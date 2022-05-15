Kate McKinnon mocked the ongoing defamation trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard during the cold open on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live (14 May).

The two actors are embroiled in a lawsuit as a result of an op-ed Heard wrote, which Depp claims defamed him and ruined his career.

The comedian touched on other current events including Roe v Wade, the Russian-Ukraine war, and the baby formula shortage, before settling on an update on the multi-million dollar trial.

“I know it’s not the most pertinent story at the moment,” McKinnon began. “But with all the problems in the world, isn’t it nice to have a news story we all can collectively say ‘glad it ain’t me?’”

Turning to “live coverage” of the trial, the rest of the cast spoofed the news that one of Depp’s security guards had said in court that Heard called faeces found in the couple’s bed a “practical joke gone wrong”.

“Mr Depp, earlier in the trial