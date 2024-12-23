SNL host appears stunned as Luigi Mangione is cheered by studio audience

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Saturday Night Live host Colin Jost appeared stunned after Luigi Mangione, the suspected killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was cheered by the studio audience.

Mangione, 26, who is now facing federal charges in addition to the New York state murder indictment already brought against him, was mentioned as part of the “Weekend Update” segment on Saturday’s show (21 December).

When Jost, who is the husband of Scarlett Johansson, mentioned Mangione’s name, it was received with rapturous applause by the studio audience, which took the 42-year-old comedian by surprise.

Looking around, unsure how to react to the applause, Jost said, with a hint of confusion: “Yeah... definitely woo.”

“You’re wooing for justice, right?” he then awkwardly asked.

Continuing the joke, Jost quipped: “Luigi Mangione dropped his extradition fight and was flown from Pennsylvania to New York to face multiple charges. In related news, Bumble exploded.”

open image in gallery Colin Jost on SNL ( SNL/NBC )

The computer science graduate has quickly gained a fan base online due to his “hot” appearance, with numerous social media users showing divisive appreciation for the murder suspect.

As well as identifying the suspect, social media sleuths tracked down his LinkedIn, X/Twitter and even his Goodreads profiles. Almost in conjunction came memes, objectifying Mangione’s appearance.

Mangione has also received over 100 pieces of mail just over a week after he was taken into custody.

A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections confirmed the news to The Independent.

As of Thursday morning, Mangione had received 54 emails, 87 pieces of mail and 163 deposits into his commissary account, an account that allows inmates to purchase items from behind bars. The spokesperson did not confirm how much money was in the account.

open image in gallery Luigi Mangione ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

This was part of a busy night for Jost on the Christmas edition of Saturday Night Live.

Elsewhere, in the “Weekend Update”, Jost and his co-anchor, Michael Che engaged in the traditional joke exchange, where they are forced to read jokes their comedy partner had written, which they had never seen before.

However, nearly all of Jost’s jokes were about his wife, Scarlett Johansson, who was watching backstage, while her spouse made gags about her age, their child and their sex life.

Jost also made a very brief appearance in the cold open, which also featured Johansson, where host Martin Short was inducted into the “Five Timers Club”.

The sketch featured other celebrities who had hosted SNL five times over the years, including Tom Hanks, Paul Rudd, Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Emma Stone, John Mulaney, Jimmy Fallon and the aforementioned Johansson.