Jameela Jamil has made a controversial comment about the man charged in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Luigi Mangione, 26, is being held without bond in a Pennsylvania jail as he faces murder and gun crime charges across two states.

The computer science graduate has quickly gained a fan base online due to his “hot” appearance, with Jamil among social media users who have shown divisive appreciation for the murder suspect.

Jamil, 38, wrote in the comments of an Instagram post from the account sainthoax, which included a photo of Mangione in a black suit, as well another image of him on a topless hike.

The caption read: “Person of interest in CEO shooting identified as Luigi Mangione” and “they allegedly got him along with the caption ‘they (allegedly) got him”. To which, Jamil commented: “A star is born.”

The Good Place actor’s remark received a mixed reaction, with one social media user calling her comment “shameful”.

Others took the comment more lightly but acknowledged the moral questionability of calling an alleged murderer a “star”.

open image in gallery Jameela Jamil has been criticised for a remark about the UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect ( Invision )

“You made my wig leave my body,” another person wrote. Meanwhile a third user added: “The snort I snonked at this comment omg.”

Former Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn also commented on the post: “Imagine orchestrating the demise of a CEO as a 26 year old Ivy League valedictorian, quoting Nietzsche and Kaczynski like a Bond villain hosting a Ted Talk, complete with cryptic Easter eggs at the scene only to discover all your brainy Ivy League theatrics can’t outsmart a McDonald’s security camera,” she wrote.

Mangione was arrested after being spotted by a patron at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, who alerted police after recognising him from the images circulated by the NYPD last week.

open image in gallery Luigi Mangione was charged with murder by New York police on 9 December ( @PepMangione/X )

He allegedly possessed a ghost gun, a suppressor, “multiple fraudulent IDs,” and a handwritten manifesto that allegedly slammed the health care system, authorities said.

The 26-year-old was reported missing by his mother weeks before Broan Thompson, the UnitedHealthcare CEO, was murdered in Manhattan.

One of the suspect’s former classmates, Aaron Cranston, told The Post that since undergoing back surgery several months ago, he hadn’t been in touch with relatives since.

Mangione’s relatives broke their silence in a statement shared on X/Twitter by Mangione’s cousin, Nino, and said they were “shocked and devastated” by the arrest, offering their “prayers to the family of Brian Thompson”.