Sex Education star Asa Butterfield reacts after scoring unexpected Soccer Aid goal

‘How did this happen?’ bemused Netflix actor asked

Jacob Stolworthy
Monday 12 June 2023 11:54
Sex Education star Asa Butterfield has reacted to his Soccer Aid success.

The actor, who is an Arsenal fan, took part in the charity football match at Old Trafford on Sunday (11 June).

He was left feeling euphoric after he scored an unexpected goal from an assist by former Arsenal player Jack Wilshere.

A dazed Butterfield, 26, was embraced by his fellow players, including Wilshere – and the following day, he expressed his bemusement at the goal.

Sharing a clip of the moment on Twitter, he wrote: “How did this happen… I can’t stop laughing at it.”

Butterfield shot to fame as a child star, appearing in films The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas and Martin Scorsese’s Hugo.

He is known by many as Otis in Netflix series Sex Education, which is set to return for a fourth season later thios year.

His co-stars Ncuti Gatwa and Emma Mackey have confirmed that this will be their last season. However, Butterfield’s future on the show is unknown.

In 2021, the actor lashed out at fans for photographing him on a night out, tweeting: “I’m so tired of people filming me/taking pics without asking while I’m on a night out. It actually kills my mood and my night, f*** off, leave me be please.”

Soccer Aid was created by singer Robbie Williams in 2006. It raises money for UNICEF, and is the world’s biggest celebrity football match.

