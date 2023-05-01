Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sophie Turner quickly deleted a video of her and Joe Jonas’s daughter Willa on her Instagram Story on Monday (1 May).

The Game of Thrones star and Jonas Brothers singer share two daughters together: Willa (born July 2020) and a second whose name has not been revealed (born July 2022).

In a subsequent Instagram Story, Turner explained that the clip of Willa was mistakenly shared and asked anyone who reposted the moment to delete it.

“Earlier today I made an honest mistake accidentally posting a video of our daughter on Instagram Stories,” she wrote.

“We have always advocated for our kids’ rights to privacy so sharing this publicly is something that is against anything I stand for. Our children deserve the right to grow up out of the public eye, to learn and grow in private.

“If I ever were to post anything of our kids, know that it is unquestionably a mistake. I would greatly appreciate if anyone who has reposted on any other platform, please delete the video.”

Turner has previously blasted paparazzi for sharing photos of Willa without their permission.

“I’m sickened, I’m disgusted and I’m respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them,” she wrote at the time.

Jonas and Turner married during a Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019, before celebrating their nuptials with a larger ceremony in France the following month.

In an interview with Elle UK last year, while she was pregnant, Turner said being a mother was her “greatest” achievement in life.

“It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation,” Turner said.

“The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”