Squid Game season 2: Lee Jung-jae makes worrying statement about ‘unnecessary’ follow-up

It sounds like no storyline has been mapped out

Jacob Stolworthy
Monday 20 June 2022 05:36
Trailer for Netflix thriller Squid Game

Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae has worried fans who are complaining a second season is “unnecessary”.

Earlier this month, Netflix officially announced a follow-up to its most successful show would be happening, with CEO Ted Sarandos saying: “The Squid Game universe has just begun.”

However, fans have expressed their concern that season two won’t match the quality of the original, which took the world by storm when it was released in September 2022, believing that it is merely an attempt to cash in on its huge success.

In a feature after the season two announcement, The Gamer ran a feature headlined: “Squid Game Season 2 And The Curse Of Unnecessary Sequels” following which many fans concluded on social media that the show should have been left as a one-season wonder.

Lee spoke about the new season in a new interview and revealed that creator, producer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk hasn’t actually mapped out a full storyline plan for the new season – something that won’t do anything to assuage those concerns.

In fact, Lee told PEOPLE that “it feels like he’s really struggling to write the script”.

“I actually wanted to ask director Hwang about it too,” he said of what to expect in season two.

“But you know, when there’s this present that you want... you’re waiting for that [and] you’re so excited to get it, you don’t want to have it little by little. You want the whole package at once, so I’m just waiting for director Hwang to give me the whole scenario, and I’m really excited for it.”

‘Squid Game’ fans worry that a second season is ‘unnecessary’

(Netflix)

Lee confirmed at that Hwang “has a lot of different ideas” and hasn’t actually mapped out a story.

However, Hwang previously teased season two by announcing the the return of fan-favourite characters, including protagonist Gi-hun or Player 456 (Jung-jae) and its masked antagonist The Front Man (played by Lee Byung-hun) who organises the titular, deathly games.

